Aviat Networks (AVNW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $87.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.53 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 5.18%. On average, analysts expect Aviat Networks to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Aviat Networks Stock Up 1.4 %

AVNW opened at $30.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.77. The company has a market cap of $358.51 million, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.65. Aviat Networks has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $39.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Aviat Networks

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aviat Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 15.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 28,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 5.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 25,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

About Aviat Networks

(Get Free Report)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.