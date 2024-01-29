American Financial Group (AFG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.81 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect American Financial Group to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Stock Performance

AFG opened at $120.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.63. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $105.22 and a 1 year high of $142.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.77.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFG. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFG

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $49,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $100,427.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,398.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $49,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,539 shares of company stock worth $423,267 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 59.7% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.