Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 198.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 223.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on COF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.62.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $388,227,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 4.7 %

COF opened at $138.72 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $139.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.61. The firm has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

