SiTime (SITM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.09). SiTime had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $35.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.69 million. On average, analysts expect SiTime to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SiTime Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ SITM opened at $116.53 on Monday. SiTime has a 1 year low of $81.09 and a 1 year high of $142.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.27.

Insider Activity at SiTime

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiTime

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $130,127.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,059,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $130,127.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,059,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,706,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,052 shares of company stock valued at $493,552. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SITM shares. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SiTime has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.29.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Articles

