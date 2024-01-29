Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,892,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,128,000 after purchasing an additional 776,404 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 148,073 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $226,420,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,669,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,303,000 after buying an additional 51,381 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,049,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,587,000 after buying an additional 69,355 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $58.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.88. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $60.70.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

