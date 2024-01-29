Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Block by 4.4% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Block by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Block by 38.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Block by 15.5% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Block by 5.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Block news, Director Roelof Botha bought 495,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.88 per share, with a total value of $25,213,024.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 495,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,213,024.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Block news, Director Roelof Botha bought 495,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.88 per share, with a total value of $25,213,024.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 495,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,213,024.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $384,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 280,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,054,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and have sold 33,302 shares worth $2,258,303. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Block from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

Shares of SQ opened at $65.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of -138.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.10. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. Analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

