Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 12,105 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,105 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSMB. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 484,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 39,327 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 92.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $19.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average is $19.66. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $20.05.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.