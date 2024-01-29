Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $104.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.35. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $105.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

