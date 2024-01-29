Siacoin Price Tops $0.0083 on Major Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 36.4% lower against the US dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $465.74 million and approximately $16.60 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,063.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.10 or 0.00159531 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $235.11 or 0.00558936 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009416 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00055440 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.11 or 0.00392515 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.00 or 0.00168788 BTC.
- Conflux (CFX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000582 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,272,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,247,792,189 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
