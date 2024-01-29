ELIS Trading Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 29th. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $4.73 million and $13,311.73 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ELIS has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ELIS Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.02286523 USD and is down -6.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $9,792.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

