Cardano (ADA) Price Reaches $0.49 on Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion and $290.04 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,248.71 or 0.05345952 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00082473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00028869 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00022522 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00014042 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006878 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001713 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,571,363,488 coins and its circulating supply is 35,419,768,738 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

