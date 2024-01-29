Steem (STEEM) Hits Market Capitalization of $98.06 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000513 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $98.06 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,063.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.10 or 0.00159531 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.11 or 0.00558936 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009416 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00055440 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.11 or 0.00392515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.00 or 0.00168788 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000582 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 454,379,202 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

