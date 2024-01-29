IOTA (MIOTA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $796.06 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 29th. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000608 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IOTA has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $796.06 million and $48.92 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006660 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000054 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,114,679,008 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

