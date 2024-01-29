Wealthspire Advisors LLC Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 112,683 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 7,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Citigroup raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TD Cowen raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $64,794.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ AAL opened at $15.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.79. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

