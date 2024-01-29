Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,792 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 37,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.9% during the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 29,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $97.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.47 and a 200-day moving average of $91.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

