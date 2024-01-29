Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Given New $114.00 Price Target at Barclays

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.22% from the company’s current price.

CHH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.60.

NYSE CHH opened at $121.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $109.19 and a fifty-two week high of $136.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.15 and a 200-day moving average of $119.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.05). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 373.39%. The firm had revenue of $425.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth about $24,000,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,848,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

