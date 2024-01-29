Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $234.00 at Barclays

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $208.00 to $234.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.15% from the company’s previous close.

MAR has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.60.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $241.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $153.56 and a 1-year high of $243.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 2.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

