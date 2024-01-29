Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $47.00. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on POR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Shares of POR stock opened at $40.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 801,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,551,000 after acquiring an additional 24,526 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 76,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 19,921 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 497,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,148,000 after acquiring an additional 28,436 shares during the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

