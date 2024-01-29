Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $268.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.39 and a fifty-two week high of $269.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.38 and a 200-day moving average of $247.59.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

