Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $298,000 Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in ASML by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $912.60.

ASML Stock Down 0.2 %

ASML stock opened at $867.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $729.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $672.81. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $883.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.17%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

