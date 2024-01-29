Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.12% of Hercules Capital worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,071,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 42,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hercules Capital by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 25.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HTGC shares. Compass Point lowered Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

Hercules Capital Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE HTGC opened at $17.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average is $16.30.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 63.85%. The company had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.22 million. Research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

