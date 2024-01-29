Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $2,326.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,470.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,352.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,267.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2,051.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,195,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,195,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,733 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,321. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $2,246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,297.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

