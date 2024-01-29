Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 170 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 108.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $40,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $126.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.65.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $129.09 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 46.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,875 shares of company stock worth $2,671,222. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

