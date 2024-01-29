Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 181.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,979 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 293,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 54,268 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 12,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut Barings BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Barings BDC Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $9.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.83. The firm has a market cap of $982.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.64. Barings BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $9.47.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 34.98%. The firm had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.56%.

About Barings BDC

(Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.