Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $658,000 Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 104.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,984,000 after acquiring an additional 617,287 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after acquiring an additional 445,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Charter Communications by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after purchasing an additional 398,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $132,163,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Charter Communications by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 706,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,676,000 after purchasing an additional 209,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total transaction of $36,424,366.11. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 132,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,027,507.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $377.07 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $315.02 and a 1 year high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.84.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.33.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

