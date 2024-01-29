Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1,937.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,704 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 450.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 27,539 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ANET. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $3,384,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,736,200 shares in the company, valued at $345,625,334. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,053 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,101.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $3,384,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,736,200 shares in the company, valued at $345,625,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 259,225 shares of company stock worth $58,382,939. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks stock opened at $264.40 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.32 and a twelve month high of $270.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.55 and a 200-day moving average of $203.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

