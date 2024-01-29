ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Short Interest Down 17.4% in January

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ThermoGenesis Price Performance

Shares of THMO opened at $0.38 on Monday. ThermoGenesis has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.23). ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 148.15% and a negative return on equity of 402.05%. The business had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ThermoGenesis will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ThermoGenesis

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ThermoGenesis

In related news, CEO Xiaochun Xu sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $612,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,121 shares in the company, valued at $333,663.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THMO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ThermoGenesis by 306.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in ThermoGenesis in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ThermoGenesis in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ThermoGenesis in the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of ThermoGenesis in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

About ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

