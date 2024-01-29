ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Short Interest Down 17.4% in January

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
ThermoGenesis Price Performance
Shares of THMO opened at $0.38 on Monday. ThermoGenesis has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01.
ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.23). ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 148.15% and a negative return on equity of 402.05%. The business had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ThermoGenesis will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THMO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ThermoGenesis by 306.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in ThermoGenesis in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ThermoGenesis in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ThermoGenesis in the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of ThermoGenesis in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.
ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.
