SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Given “Buy” Rating at DA Davidson

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by DA Davidson in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $102.00 target price on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SSB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SouthState in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on SouthState in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $84.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.77. SouthState has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $87.77.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). SouthState had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $573.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SouthState will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 2,633 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $181,492.69. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,582.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $197,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,982.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. bought 2,633 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $181,492.69. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,582.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 0.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

