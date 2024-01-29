Short Interest in Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Declines By 20.0%

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Tian Ruixiang Price Performance

TIRX stock opened at $0.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. Tian Ruixiang has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.88.

Get Tian Ruixiang alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tian Ruixiang stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.84% of Tian Ruixiang worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Tian Ruixiang

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. It distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile, commercial property, liability, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances, as well as health and miscellaneous insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tian Ruixiang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tian Ruixiang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.