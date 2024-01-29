Short Interest in Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF) Increases By 25.1%

Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,900 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the December 31st total of 2,871,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Banco Santander from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.
View Our Latest Research Report on BCDRF
Banco Santander Stock Down 0.3 %
Banco Santander Company Profile
Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Santander
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: BJ’s Wholesale Club offers value
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Building momentum: Homebuilder sector primed for breakout
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Today’s market could make Sysco stock break out, will it?
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.