Short Interest in Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF) Increases By 25.1%

Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,900 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the December 31st total of 2,871,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Banco Santander from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BCDRF

Banco Santander Stock Down 0.3 %

Banco Santander Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCDRF opened at $3.95 on Monday. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03.

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.