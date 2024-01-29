Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Short Interest Down 17.1% in January

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,200 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 550,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,520.7 days.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIOVF opened at $27.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.54. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) alerts:

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.96 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and specialty care in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Aspaveli®/Empaveli for the treatment of adult patients with paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Zynlonta, an aggressive malignant disease; Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.