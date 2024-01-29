Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Short Interest Down 16.3% in January

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,514,700 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 5,393,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,524.5 days.

Bankinter Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of BKIMF opened at $6.68 on Monday. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $7.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.22.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

