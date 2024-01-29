Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Mullen Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE MTL opened at C$15.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$12.82 and a 12 month high of C$16.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTL has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Cormark set a C$19.50 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.97.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

Further Reading

