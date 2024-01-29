Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE) Short Interest Update

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 38.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TETE opened at $11.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $12.25.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

