Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,266,900 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the December 31st total of 20,412,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 54,223.0 days.

Banco de Sabadell Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of BNDSF stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23. Banco de Sabadell has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48.

Banco de Sabadell Company Profile

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

