Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,266,900 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the December 31st total of 20,412,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 54,223.0 days.
Banco de Sabadell Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of BNDSF stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23. Banco de Sabadell has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48.
Banco de Sabadell Company Profile
