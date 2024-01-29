Short Interest in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Drops By 15.7%

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,600 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 2,112,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Stock Up 35.8 %
OTCMKTS:BMDPF opened at $3.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.65. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $3.60.
About Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
