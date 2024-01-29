Atrato Onsite Energy (LON:ROOF) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.37 Per Share

Atrato Onsite Energy (LON:ROOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from Atrato Onsite Energy’s previous dividend of $1.26. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Atrato Onsite Energy Stock Performance

LON ROOF opened at GBX 76.02 ($0.97) on Monday. Atrato Onsite Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 66.20 ($0.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 97.10 ($1.23). The stock has a market cap of £114.03 million and a PE ratio of 21.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 72.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 73.51.

Insider Transactions at Atrato Onsite Energy

In related news, insider Juliet Davenport bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £12,410 ($15,768.74). 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Atrato Onsite Energy

Atrato Onsite Energy PLC, an investment company, focus on onsite clean energy generation in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It design, finance, installs, and maintains rooftop and ground mounted solar photovoltaic systems on commercial sites. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

