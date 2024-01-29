BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Short Interest Up 14.5% in January

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,585,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the December 31st total of 1,384,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 447,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

BAE Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $60.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $40.41 and a 12 month high of $61.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BAE Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,142.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAESY. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in BAE Systems by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BAE Systems by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

