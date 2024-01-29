ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,530,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 35,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,311,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,113.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 9,910.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 41,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $55.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.53. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $57.90.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

