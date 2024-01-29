Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Lifetime Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Lifetime Brands has a payout ratio of 19.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lifetime Brands to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Lifetime Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ LCUT opened at $7.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16. Lifetime Brands has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $191.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.68 million. Equities analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LCUT

Institutional Trading of Lifetime Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Lifetime Brands in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the second quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Lifetime Brands by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

About Lifetime Brands

(Get Free Report)

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.