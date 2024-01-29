Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Update

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,582,800 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 5,741,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 651.8 days.
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Trading Down 0.7 %
OTCMKTS:BDWBF opened at $1.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $3.12.
About Budweiser Brewing Company APAC
