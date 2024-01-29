Short Interest in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Decreases By 13.8%

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the December 31st total of 2,980,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ TMCI opened at $12.82 on Monday. Treace Medical Concepts has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.48.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 37.68% and a negative net margin of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $40.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.08 million. Analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMCI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 302.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,418,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,286,000 after buying an additional 1,065,992 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 83.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,786,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,414,000 after buying an additional 811,777 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 96.4% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,785,000 after buying an additional 724,926 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 68.9% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,792,000 after buying an additional 584,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 20.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,824,000 after buying an additional 525,466 shares during the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Treace Medical Concepts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

