TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,400 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 239,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 911,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOP opened at $3.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.95. TOP Financial Group has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $256.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TOP Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $404,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TOP Financial Group by 33.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TOP Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in TOP Financial Group by 20,502.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in TOP Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.

