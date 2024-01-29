Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Short Interest Update

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Timberland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.
TSBK stock opened at $29.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $238.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.89. Timberland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average of $29.19.
Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.76 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 27.40%.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.21%.
Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development.
