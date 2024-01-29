Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,659 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises 1.8% of Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $166.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.32. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.96 and a twelve month high of $178.40. The stock has a market cap of $138.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.92.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

