iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

QUAL stock opened at $151.35 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.26. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

