Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after buying an additional 352,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

NYSE OMC opened at $90.89 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Omnicom Group

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.