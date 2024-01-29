Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 216.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $811,000. Wright Fund Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 50.4% in the second quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 1,955,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,425,000 after purchasing an additional 655,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,955,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,884,000 after purchasing an additional 860,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $92.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.87. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2757 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

