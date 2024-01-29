Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,497 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.3% of Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $629,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $100,893,000 after purchasing an additional 215,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,790. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $150.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $168.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.23.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

