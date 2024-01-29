Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFLO. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 112.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 163.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 45,032 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 303.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,164,000 after acquiring an additional 435,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $299,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

